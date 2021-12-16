Harrisburg, Pa. – The state expects 25 upcoming rail freight improvement projects will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.

The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $33 million for the following projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Projects will take place in three northcentral Pa. counties, listed below:

Bradford County:

RJ Corman Railroad, Lehigh Line: $700,000 to replace approximately 5,000 ties and rehabilitate an at-grade crossing.

Centre County:

SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority: $1.5 million to rehabilitate nine railroad bridges.

Lycoming County:

Bulkmatic LLC: $166,000 to rehabilitate their yard tracks and extend their siding by 150 feet.

The full list of state investments per county can be found online.