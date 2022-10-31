Aggravated assault charge

McElhattan, Pa. — A Clinton County inmate who allegedly spit on a corrections officer has been charged with assault. 

Carlos Yael Estevez Gonzalez, 31, was standing in the doorway of his cell on Block F on Sept. 23 when a corrections officer asked him to move to the side, police say. Estevez Gonzalez was blocking her view of his cellmate while she was doing a head count, she said. 

Estevez Gonzalez reportedly refused and spit on the officer, yelling, ‘F*** you, b****.”

Estevez Gonzalez was charged with felony aggravated assault.

