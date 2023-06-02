McAdoo, Pa. — A sustainable indoor lettuce growing operation is expanding production in Carbon County, making fresh lettuce more available to Pennsylvania consumers.

Little Leaf Farms – which produces packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture – is set to open its second facility in Carbon County this coming fall.

Little Leaf Farms already owns 180 acres in McAdoo and opened its first 10-acre greenhouse in July 2022. The expansion will allow Little Leaf Farms to increase its retail presence to nearly 5,000 grocery stores, with projections to employ nearly 170 Pennsylvania workers by the end of 2023.

The new production facility features advanced technologies to reduce environmental resource use. The plants are grown hydroponically (or, without soil); the sunlight is sourced naturally through the greenhouse windows; and the water is sourced primarily from rainfall, then sanitized before use on the greens.

Little Leaf Farms’ lettuce is farmed 365 days a year, harvested daily, and delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in 24 hours.

"What we see in facilities like Little Leaf Farms is that agriculture is no longer confined to wide-open spaces. With emerging technologies, we can grow food anywhere, and make it available to the communities who might otherwise find themselves in food deserts," said Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding.

"The future of agriculture starts in places like Little Leaf Farms, in their amazing greenhouses that are built with the best technology available today. Agriculture has always been a driver of technology, and today our goal is to see that continue well into the future."

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has supported this growth with $3.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants.

“Pennsylvania has been an excellent partner in bringing our vision for expansion to life. With its ideal location on the East Coast, we’ve been able to grow significantly to the Southeast and are now looking forward to even more growth in the Midwest to bring our delicious and fresh greens to more consumers, all still within 24-hours of harvesting for ultimate freshness,” said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms.

“We continue to build on our ambitious plans for growth and our growth in Pennsylvania is a testament to how we’ve been able to continuously scale our efficient production and operations.”

In March, Governor Shapiro unveiled his first budget proposal, which includes investments in Pennsylvania's nation-leading organic market. Governor Shapiro's budget investments include:

$13.8 million to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for the fifth year.

to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for the fifth year. A $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania First Program to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth. $1 million to create a new Organic Center of Excellence, which will grow the state’s ability to support this sector of the industry.

to create a new Organic Center of Excellence, which will grow the state’s ability to support this sector of the industry. $500,000 to create a Center for Plant Excellence that will expand supply chain opportunities and boost resources available to Pennsylvania’s diverse plant industries.

Learn more about Little Leaf Farms here. Visit Governor Shapiro’s budget website to learn more about the proposed budget.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.