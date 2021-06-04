Lycoming County, Pa. – A site has been selected for a 160,000 square foot manufacturing plant and distribution facility in the Timber Run Industrial Park along Rt. 15 in Montgomery, Lycoming County.

Howard Fertman and NAI Mertz represent the Indiana based manufacturer Digger Specialties, Inc. which closed on a 25-acre parcel in the park. Project Digger represents the first development within Lycoming County industrial park and will create 150 skilled worker jobs, with a capital investment of $11 million, according to a news release.

Digger Specialties, Inc. manufactures vinyl and aluminum residential and commercial fencing, railing, and column products for the construction industry, and has additional locations in North Carolina, Georgia, and Missouri.

“It was a pleasure assisting DSI with their first expansion in the Northeast” Fertman stated. “Timber Run and Lycoming County were a strong fit for the requirement, offering a pad ready KOZ designated site with immediate access to the I-80 corridor and an excellent manufacturing workforce, especially for metal and plastic skilled workers," he continued.

"We are particularly pleased to be the first development within the park, and it was a real pleasure working with Jason Fink at the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.” he added.