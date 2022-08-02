Loyalsock Township, Pa. — As new businesses began to revitalize the Faxon neighborhood in Loyalsock, the Carwash at Faxon joined the mix in November of 2016, three years after the construction of the hotel, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Jersey Shore State Bank began.

Running a carwash might seem easy: Build it, automate it, and the cars will come. But there is more that meets the eye about operating a successful Carwash business.

General Manager of the Carwash at Faxon, Chris Ross is a member and board member of the Carwash Association of PA. He answered a few questions for the association about the wild and wonderful world of carwash managemet.

When did you get started in the carwash industry? I got started in the industry as the general manager of the Carwash at Faxon in August of 2016 when our tunnel wash was just dirt and some concrete. I got to be a part of the whole process of building, install of equipment, and learning chemicals all from the start.

Ross said he gets to work alongside his son, Chris Ross, Jr., which he truly enjoys.

What type of wash or washes do you have? The Carwash at Faxon is a 100 foot tunnel wash. We have eight free vacuum stalls that always seem busy, but hey everyone likes free! Our second wash is the Carwash at Broad Street which has a soft touch tunnel that we are currently exploring putting in new.

What changes have you seen in the industry since you started? I feel a lot more people are investing in washes and always looking to purchase. Maybe it has always been that way and now I just noticed it because I'm in the industry.

What is your favorite air freshener fragrance? Pine -- give me some of that taxicab smell!

What is the wildest/funniest thing you've seen at your wash? Thankfully nothing too crazy! The most obnoxious thing I saw next to the trash was a broken entertainment center. Coolest car I have seen is a Maserati. To be honest, I didn't even know it was one until I read it on the back of the car.

In 2023, the Carwash Association of Pennsylvania reported an expected 100 new car wash sites coming into the state by the end of the year.

Does owning a carwash sound fun? There are a few pitfalls to avoid if you decide to take the plunge, according to Cliff Reed, president of Hydro Spray.

1. Underestimating time and skill. The type of wash business you build will depend on your time, effort, and management style and skill. "Plan on going over budget and over schedule, so if things stay on budget and on time, it will be a pleasant surprise!"

2. Insufficient funds. While building a wash is expensive, get the most by borrowing wisely. "A quality equipment supplier should have many financing options available to fit your budget. Plan for 'downtime.'"

3. Bad location. Consider the important factors when choosing your site, including traffic flow, demographics, site configuration, zoning, and available utilities. A quality supplier can offer feasibility templates to help you make your selection.

4. Going solo. Work with a team to build a successful wash. "Select experienced companies that can assist you through all phases of the project from initial planning to operating the wash."

5. Unrealistic expectations. Profitability and long-term value are key considerations. "While no one has a crystal ball that can guarantee that you will acheive your goals, careful planning from the inception of the project to the operation of the wash will go a long way to facilitate your success as a car wash owner and operator."

