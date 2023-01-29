Montgomery, Pa. — The Hulsizer family has been selling cars from their Montoursville dealership since 1900. Now, Hulsizer Chevrolet is entering a new chapter as the 4th generation family business joins Fairfield Auto Group. Though this could be seen as a merger, Hulsizer Chevy will retain its name and current staff.

Hulsizer Chevrolet in Montgomery was, until recently, owned by Bill Schneck, great grandson of business founder C.L. Hulsizer.

In addition to retaining its name and staff, Fairfield intends to let Hulsizer Chevrolet continue its friendly one-on-one customer service.

Schneck, in a recent interview, explained: “There’s care here, and you want to do things right, that’s pretty much where it all starts. It started there for my dad all the way back to C.L. Hulsizer and it started there for me as well. If you’re going to do something, do it right. You’ve got the care of the Hulsizer Dealership and the size and strength of a Fairfield dealership… Its going to make a little dealership that is very good even better.”

Though many things will remain the same, Fairfield plans to help improve the facility and operations of the dealership without sacrificing the business's reputation.

Schneck, who will remain in the showroom part-time, invites customers past and present to come and visit the Montgomery location to see some of the new improvements and increased selection of inventory. He also reminds customers that the legendary excellent Hulsizer customer service will continue and even improve.

Fairfield Auto Group includes Fairfield Ford in Montoursville; Ford of Williamsport; Fairfield Volkswagen in Montoursville; Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac in Lewisburg; and now the Hulszer Chevrolet in Montgomery. The Fairfield dealerships are owned by Rick Quigley and the new Hulsizer Dealership is co-owned by Quigley and Denny Spotts.

