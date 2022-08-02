Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is directly across from the turn to Morgan Valley Road. Just look for our green signs! This sale is a little out of the way, but well worth the trip! While parking might be a little difficult right on PA-654 because of the white lines and drainage ditches, we have an ample parking area (with weather permitting) behind the exterior garage area at the home. Please feel free to use that if we have parking signs directing you up the driveway toward the sale. It would be best to use this parking area if weather allows! Plus it gets you closer to the home.

In this sale we have the following:

Furniture includes Pennsylvania House Dark Oak Hutch and matching Table with Chairs, Sofa with matching chair, Red Velour Recliner with a look of a formal chair, Corner Leather seating, Mid Century Modern Queen Size Bedroom Suite by Basset, Sleep Number bed with frame, Full size black bedroom suite (Painted black over white birch), Toddler Beds that are well built and sturdy, vintage wooden crib. Oval oak glass top coffee table, beautiful working Ridgeway Grandfather Clock, Lawn Furniture, Vintage Canvas and chrome chairs, Vintage lamps including a stained-glass fruit lampshade lamp, Fabric covered room divider, wall mirrors throughout the home, wall shelf with quilt hanger,

Christmas décor galore! This home was owned by a couple that loved to decorate both inside and outside during the Christmas holiday season. There is outdoor decorations including a wooden nativity set, Santa Claus, standing Deer wooden decorations and a very large lighted wreath for the outside of the home. For interior decorations, we have a large selection of wreaths statues, figurines, lighting, ornaments, village pieces, and much more!

Other holiday décor including easter and Halloween décor items. We also have some Hard-to-find and highly collectible Halloween party noise makers,

In glassware collections, we have a large selection of hens on a nest, Princess House items including the dove votive holders, nice selection of cobalt blue dinnerware. Corning Cornflower casserole and baking dishes new in the box, Corning Harvest Pattern pieces, Pyrex Bowls, Pilgrim Red vases, Viking Vases, Clear Pyrex Casserole and baking dishes with lids, set of MCM Silver Fad Vitreous Queens Lusterware and wine service, vintage carnival prize drinking glasses with soft drink advertising,

Mirro Masterbilt Aluminum Roaster with rack in original box, Ninja Food Processor, Primula Burke cold brew coffee maker, Simply Ming Non-Stick Copper Cookware, costco hot/cold buffet server cart,

20 Cu Ft Hotpoint Chest Food Freezer holds up to 1/3 ton of food, portable freestanding air conditioner complete and like new. Portable freestanding fans with multi-directional airflow, Foodsaver System and storage containers, Vintage Sanyo Tiger Print front refrigerator/freezer for bar, Curtis Stone Grill and electric griddle new in box

Linens, pillows, comforters, sheet sets,

Ladies and mens clothing including vintage children’s dresses,

Vintage Singer 221 Sewing Machine with case, lots of vintage toys, modern toys and children’s books, accordion, large lot of Princess Diana Books, huge selection of Albums, Medieval Marx Castle Play set, HotWheels Sprint set in in the original box,

In the garage connected to the house we have lots of tools and painting/finish and cleaning supplies. There is an 8’ long cutting guide, pesticides, oils, lubricants and more. We also have a craftsman radial arm saw, a vintage Craftsman Belt Saw on a Singer Treadle Sewing machine base, disc and belt sander, and a vintage Craftsman multi-speed drill press. We also have lots of tools including wrenches, pliers, SK Socket Set, Craftsman tools. We also have several children’s BB guns and a Crossman Airmaster 77. Gun Cleaning Tools, several spools of wire, antique Zenith Bakelite AM Radio, old hand-built toy box, Costco style step ladder,

In the separate 2 car garage, we have a majority of our box lots, lawn ornaments, outdoor décor items as well as some great gardening tool items including shovels, rakes, and more tools. We also have a 220V Craftsman Air Compressor, Lawnmower with Briggs and Stratton engine, Electric Power washer, Portable Bulls eye Wheel Balancer, Electric grill with pizza stone, Electric Works Blower Vacuum, car ramps, Vintage Coolers, Wheel Barrel, hoses, Electric Heated Fireplace with blower, Aluminum Extension Ladder, Wooden Step Ladder,

Mark will also be bringing a really nice Craftsman Garden Tractor for sale. You will want this item for your own lawn!

Hope to see you both days at this sale!

