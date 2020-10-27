Oct 29 - 31st

Directions

Take 220 into Hughesville and turn Left at the light. Proceed to Picture Rocks and turn Right onto Nunn Lane. Home is on the right just after the Monument.

This sale has items that are Beautiful, Elegant, and Primitive. The items in this sale are simply excellent in quality, unique in many ways, and something you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for October 29th, 30th, and 31st and set your GPS for the lovely town of Picture Rocks. The address will be at 30 Nunn Ln, Hughesville (But in Picture Rocks), PA and we will be open from 9am-5pm daily with 9am to 12 noon on Saturday. Please note the later starting time to cover travel and daylight hours beginning to wane. Well worth the trip, we have everything you would expect from one of our sales and then we have some items you would never expect to see.

We have lots of serving pieces and services ranging from Stainless steel to Silver plated flatware, to a beautiful Lunt Sterling Silver service for 12 with a total of 104 pieces. We also have several Sterling Serving Dishes from Gorham and others. Beautiful Sterling Weighted Candle Holders, and much more.

In beautiful dishware, we have a wonderful collection of Fiesta dinnerware and serving pieces. We also have a set of white Johnson Brothers china, Wedgwood china, Noritake, Pink Depression glassware, Carnival Glass Pieces, and more!

In everyday dinnerware, we have several buffet style stainless steel pans, cookware from Revere, T-Fal, Knife Sets from Sheffield, A vintage pink depression glass serving Knife, Pink Pyrex and some really neat Black and white snowflake pattern Pyrex, Corning Ware, Nordic Ware Sizzling Steak Plates, Lots of Cutlery, utensils, and much more.

A Beautiful 18th century New England Weight Driven GrandfatherClock made by America’s Earliest Tall Clock Making family with works signed by P. Bagnall. A beautiful Seth Thomas 8 day Regulator style Weight Driven wall clock,

In Art, we have 4 Early David Armstrong Prints, Last Run, Pennsdale Meeting House, Breezeway, and Drifted Snow. We will be taking offers on these prints and they are reasonably priced for specially framed prints. Several Wallace Nutting Prints, Several John Bierly Prints, several beautiful oil paintings, two Nick Rosato prints “Train at Pine St” and Pagoda at Market St

Lots of Primitive items including, sad irons, iron trivets, Wooden Mashers, rolling pins, crocks, pottery jugs, Two brass pails, Dough Box, RRPco Hen on nested pottery pieces, antique singer treadle sewing machine with Oak Cabinet, Quilts and a Drying rack, Primitive Ladles, Cast Iron Corncob Cornbread Mold,

Beautiful furniture beginning with an awesome Antique Pine Meal Cabinet, A beautiful desk from England, A cane chair that was removed from the State Capitol that survived the fire there in 1892, awesome maple drop leaf table with two leafs and 6 nice maple chairs, several pieces of Empire Hard Rock maple including a gorgeous open face Hutch, dresser with mirror, tall chest. Several, old antique green painted plank chairs, several benches including a bench topped with a Carriage/Buggy/Sleigh buckboard seat, nice full size maple bed, several stands, old Oak Map/Printers cabinet, Dough Box end table, Flex Steel chair with matching Ottoman, several recliners, Modern Coffee Table with 4 storage baskets, Old Oak Upholstered Rocker, Converted Cane newly upholstered rocking chair, An awesome antique lidded Drysink , Adorable Childs table with Plank Bottom Chairs, Antique Cradle,

Lamps and Lighting including two converted Oil GWTH style lamps, several converted table lamps, Tiffany Style Hanging Lamp sold as new in box, Oil Lamps, traditional and modern lamps and lighting throughout the home,

Linens and a nice selection of ladies clothing in sizes petite, small, and medium.

Girl Scout, Boy scout memorabilia, military patches, Old reading glasses, Old Dolls including some Antique German Porcelain dolls. Doll Furniture, Flower Press with pressed flowers inside.

Some Christmas décor including miniature houses, wreaths, some ornaments, Floral Arrangements, Artificial Trees, Jim Shore snowman Santa, and angel figurines, a really nice set of old Sleigh Bells

Vintage toys including Fischer Price, Tinker Toys, Tin Litho toys, and much more including board games and puzzles. Lots of childrens books.

Old Photos and old frames including Swinging Pivot frames, Barnwood Frames, and much more.

Rugs, Travel Bags and Suit Cases

Some tools including lots of hand tools, power drill, toolboxes, paints, and painting supplies.lots of lawn tools, rakes, and more gardening tools and hoses. Including a cleanout attachment for gutters and a sears craftsman blower.

Broom Style floor vacuums, Shark Navigator Vacuum, Office Equipment including Sharp Word Processor Typewriter, Staples Cross cut light duty shredder, calculators, wireless phone systems, and more!

Lots of collectible and antiquarian, as well as general interest books. Lots of year books and a few local memorabilia books.

Ladies Peugeot and Raleigh 10 Speed bikes and much more including a garage loaded with box lots!