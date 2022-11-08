This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE SALE AFTER WE TOOK PHOTOS AND A FEW ITEMS ARE UNAVAILABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CLICK HERE TO VISIT OUR SITE FOR CLARIFICATION!

This home is nestled in the woods and Upland is a road with limited ability to pull off and park. It is extremely important that one lane remain open at all times so pulling over before the sale should not be done unless you are making room for others to pass by the otherway. This home is the 2nd to last home on the lane and has a driveway that has some length to it. If you arrive at the sale and need to have your car close to the home for mobility reasons, please do not proceed up the lane until you are told to do so. There is only adequate parking for a few vehicles at a time so shoppers will have to more-than-likely wait for a time to get to shop in the home if they need to drive to the residence and not walk up the driveway. We ask you all for patience because this is a sale that is for the serious customer and not really for those who just want to look at the home to see what it looks like inside. When you turn onto Upland please realize it is a No-Outlet Road. People do walk their dogs or walk, run, or bike along the road for exercise. Please do not speed up Upland Rd and be aware that someone or something may be around the next corner such as deer or people. If you are a walker you probably would not mind walking up the driveway. However, if you do, please drive further down Upland road to park and do not park before the sale or near the home entrance. Family will be at the entrance to the driveway and will direct you up the lane when it is safe to travel up the lane. .

This home has been sold. We will probably be passing out booties to put over your feet especially to enter the formal living room.

The previous owners had entertained a number of family members and guests for dinners. We have numerous dishware sets and complete sets of serving napkins, placements, napkin holders, and table ware for sale too. So if you like to have a beautiful table for the holiday’s, now is your chance to get great items. If you like to have theme parties, we have such things as safari themes, Japanese or oriental themes just to name a few, Very beautiful tea cups with matching saucers, Escargot Serving pieces and plates, and so much more to make your parties fun!

If you are looking for upscale décor and gift items you will be coming to the right place and the items are priced very reasonably for the quality you are getting.

We will be bringing in Quality Jewelry by Local goldsmith’s as well as sterling serving pieces and Candelabras by Preisner, Alvin, S. Kirk & Sons, Steiff, and Gorham just to name a few. The Jewelry is priced not at scrap price, but has been appraised by the local goldsmiths for current value. Now for the remaining items in the home!

This house is loaded with prints all professionally framed and most are matted as well. There is a LE Signed Print of David Armstrong “Blueberries and Phlox” from 1992. There is also a signed LE Print from David Seybold of the “Pennsdale Meeting House”. Richard Zorn Signed print “Friends”. Signed LE Print from Christopher Penny “Fleurs d’ Ele. We also have some works by P. Buckley Moss. We have a number of prints of Woodblock Japanese prints, Hindu Silk Prints framed, Brass Rubbings from Scotland, beautifully framed art reproductions of floral still life, other framed art. We also have two really neat metal Bird Sculptures that are really wacky and so interesting.

In silverware and silverplate, we do have plenty of serving pieces including a meat platter, Sheridan Chafing dish, Sterling Salt Shakers, Platters and bowls, In crystal, we have Waterford, a Lalique Bowl with 4 birds under it, Candlewick Dishes Sterling Weighted Candelsticks and Candelabras,

Fine porcelain pieces including trinket boxes, Royal Dalton Figurines, Antique German Dresden Lace Frankenthal Group

In holiday décor, we really have some nice serving pieces including Lenox Holiday dinner plates and other serving pieces. We also have some cute gingerbread Holiday Glasses.

In other fine serving pieces we have Emeraude stemware by Luminarc, Red plates from France

We have lots of rugs that are by Karastan including the following:

Karastan wool 4’ x 6’ pattern 784 Entry Way Foyer

Karastan wool 3’ x 5’ pattern 784 Entry Way Foyer

Karastan wool 12’ x 18’ pattern 781 Dining Room 10 x 14

Karastan wool 10 x 14 pattern 729 Family Room

Indian Wool Rug size 17.9 x 12.1 carpet number 9419 living room

Bedroom 1 upstairs red carpet 9 x 14

Bedroom 2 upstairs Light Blue Carpet 12 x 16

Other smaller oriental rugs will be available that are not listed.

Electronics include a Samsung Flat Panel TV, JVC Surround Sound receiver, Dual Cassette Deck with Kenwood Turntable and Technics Speakers, Select Albums and CD’s, bose noise canceling head phones, Shark Electronic Brush Roll, Shark Steamer, Jiffy Clothing Steamer, a Fridgidaire refrigerator freezer manufactured in 2014.

In housewares, we have a set of Copper colored non-stick cookware, Stainless Steel and Aluminum Roasters, Rival Grind-o-mat, Rival Crockpot, 30 Cup Coffee Perculator, Osterizer Blender, Stainless Steel Bowls, Corelle Ware, Serving Utensils, Stainless flatware sets, Pyrex Casserole and Pie Baking Pieces, Laundry Baskets, cleaning supplies and products, we also have a Singer Touch and Sew sewing machine.

Linens include throw pillows, pillows and other bedding items, Table Cloths, Napkins, towels, and fabric,

Collectible books include an illustrated History of Lycoming County, two Volume set of History of Lycoming County from 1929 and other local publications. We also have a nice selection of hardback books including coffee table art books and other paperback books for sale including the two book shelving units they are on.

Furniture includes a beautiful Cherry table from the Hickory Chair Company that measures 66” – 126” table with 8 chairs and easily capable of seating 10-12 people, a white washed Maple Ethan Allen table with 7 chairs, an awesome 4 Piece mahogany Drexel Heritage Full size bedroom suite, 4 drawer small white chest/dresser, A cane style Full size bed with Vera Wang Mattress. Pair of Gold Polka Dot upholstered Chairs on Casters, Pair of Green Demasque Print swivel chairs with matching ottoman. Kidney shaped love seat, Several Mahogany carved upholstered chairs, several parlor style chairs, End of bed dressing bench, Davis white painted desk with blue trim and matching chair, Curulis Style Victorian era Seat with Needlepoint Upholstery, Pennsylvania Cherry Desk with Chair, Corner Shelf units, Blue Upholstered lift chair, Shabby Chic 4 drawer storage chest with table top and other really nicely hand painted small tables and stands and a really nice stool, Downstairs we also have a recliner, two matching striped chairs and an ottoman, a really pretty Shabby Chic loveseat that will steal your heart, a four drawer dresser, a beautiful white wicker set that is outside on the front patio w pads, lots of lamps and lighting from brass to crystal and oriental style ginger jar lamps including an awesome pair of Victorian Bohemian Mantle Lusters w/ crystal pendants,

We have a nice selection of luggage with most of it in very good condition, we have a Nordic Trek Ski Machine, Cardio Glide, and an Ab workout piece for exercise equipment. Of course we do have a box lots to pick through!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.