Starting June 1, PPL residential customers will see a 38 percent hike on their bills.

For the average customer, that means their bill will increase by about $34.

Tracie Witter, PPL spokesman said, "In Pennsylvania, customers have the option to shop for their electricity and choose a supplier. PPL encourages our customers to shop for the best rate..."

Start saving money by going to PPL Electric's page for their 'Standard Offer Program'.

At the bottom of the page, you will see a 'Sign-In' button to start the process. Give it a click and sign-in to your PPL account, if necessary.

After signing-in, your 'Standard Offer' will appear. In order to lock in your rate for 12 months, you will want to select the 'Standard Offer Rate' and click next.

You will then be asked to 'Choose a Supplier'. You can have one selected for you that aligns with the current standard offer rate, or select a supplier yourself from a list of available options.

After selecting your supplier, you will be asked if you would like them to be able to contact you directly. The choice is yours, but either way you will continued to be billed by PPL, so it is not a necessity.

DONE! The site will confirm your rate and who it will be provided from, as well as remind you that during the next 12 months you can select a different supplier at any time with no cancellation fee for doing so.

Click here to read more about PPL's increase in rates this upcoming June.

