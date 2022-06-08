Berwick, Pa. — Throughout the summer, The Salvation Army Berwick Corps will host a series of "Get to Know" interviews with people around the U.S. who have found careers in fields they love, including sports, entertainment, and the nonprofit sector.

The interviews are intended to inspire and assist people in Berwick and beyond with vital career advice and encouragement.

Interviews will be streamed live on The Salvation Army Berwick Corps' Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.

The "Get to Know" series is hosted by Berwick Corps Officer Captain Michael Buzzard. During the interviews, he and the featured guests will guide viewers through the special guests' career paths: how they got to where they are today, and what it's like to work their dream jobs.

The first interview, aired on June 1, featured Matt Camp, co-host of the WWE shows "The Bump," "Raw Talk," "Talking Smack," and "The Ultimate Show" as well as color commentator for "NXT Level Up." The video recording is available below.

A June 8 interview will feature Rob Bertrand, director of marketing for Sports & Entertainment Division at GTS Distribution and host of "Go GTS Live!"

A June 15 interview will feature Jovon Johnson, former NFL player and CFL defensive player of the year for 2011.

The last interview for the month of June will star YouTuber Josh Varnell, a popular YouTuber better known as "Hairy Tornado." Josh is a pro reseller and also makes over $10,000 per month from YouTube ad revenue.

