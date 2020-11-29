Cyber Monday (the first Monday after Thanksgiving) has become part of the lexicon of American society. Online retailers promote it as a day for exceptional values

While it seems that online deals are promoted all year long, it's true that the holiday season brings the most shoppers to the screen--specifically smartphones, as 42% of all online shopping will be done from that nifty little gadget in our hands, up 55% from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Just The Facts Two Years of Growth in One Season Online holiday spend will surpass $189B (up 33% YoY)

With stimulus, physical store closures: $200B (up 47% YoY)

Black Fri: $10.3B (39% YoY); Cyber Mon $12.7B (35% YoY)

$2B sales from Nov 1 to Dec 18, $3B Nov 22-Dec 3 --Adobe Analytics, 2020

The three major online shopping days are Thanksgiving (projected to be $6 billion, up 42.3%), black Friday (projected to be $10.3 billion, up 39.2%) and cyber Monday, with projections of $12.7 billion to be spent, up 35.3%.

But just when did such a day come into existence, and how?

The term made its debut on November 28, 2005 in a shop.org press release, hoping to boost internet sales and ride the holiday shopping momentum of Black Friday. At the time, the Monday following Thanksgiving wasn’t even in the top ten for busiest internet sale days of the year.

In 2005, Cyber Monday sales were said to be just short of $500 million. By 2010, sales had reached a billion, so with a projected $12.7 billion this year, the designated day is set to make jump of more than $11 billion in a decade.