Muncy, Pa. -- Cutting the ribbon is a symbolic action to welcome a new chapter. A new beginning. And in Geisinger's case, a new multi-million dollar heathcare facility.

The 120,000-square foot, three-story healthplex will open in Muncy this January, according to Geisinger officials who were on hand Monday to celebrate the new medical center with a ceremony and tours through the ground floor of the new facility.

According to Geisinger, the facility is a $100 million investment in Muncy and the surrounding communities, able to meet the routine and acute care needs of those living in Lycoming, Sullivan, Clinton, and Tioga counties.

It's also another step forward in the clinical joint venture first formed by Geisinger and Highmark Health in 2019 that has seen the establishment of localized healthcare facilities throughout northcentral Pa.

Controlling the cost of healthcare

"What we're trying to do is not force everybody to hike the most expensive place for non-expensive procedures," said Brian Rinker, Highmark Market President, Eastern Pennnsylvania.

"Receiving medical care at a regional healthcare facility generally costs less than being treated at an acute care, full-scale medical facility," said Rinker.

Obvious costs for a patient include travel and lodging if they're required to drive long distances for treatment. Many other costs can be reduced, Rinker asserted.

Take pharmaceuticals, for example. "Pharmacy now takes 25% of overall healthcare costs, especially the biotech--the really expensive medicines. So we're trying to get to the people who have those diseases, and get them on a care management plan so that we can get them off those medications if it's possible," Rinker said.

Establishing healty care management plans is easier done when patients can access doctors and specialists nearer to where they live.

A shift in reimbursement to providers is changing the cost landscape, too. Called "value based reimbursement," or the True Performance plan, Highmark is paying providers for outcomes rather than the number of visits a doctor scheduled, pills prescribed, or surgeries performed.

Highmark's True Performance value-based reimbursement program for Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) has achieved nearly $2 billion in avoided cost savings since 2017 due to better health management, according to the company.

Co-location of services

Co-location of health services, grouping them in one accessible location, is the practice of streamlining referrals, increasing access to care, and increasing communication between different providers.

"Co-location matters," said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and chief executive officer. If it's convenient, patients are more likely to seek out care, Ryu explained.

"They're more likely to get the prescriptions filled to manage their chronic diseases. They're more likely to have an integrated experience betweeen primary care, specialty services, lab, diagnostics, and other services," he said. All things that can be done at Geisinger Medical Center in Muncy.

For routine care, the facility includes a multispecialty clinic with adult and pediatric primary care, orthopaedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, pulmonary services, and women’s health services.

Also available are imaging and lab services, medical oncology services, chemotherapy preparation, and general surgery services.

The hospital’s 20 inpatient rooms are outfitted with digital white boards, which display real-time health information and serve as a centralized information hub that can be connected across several devices and will be accessible to the patient, family, and care team.

Clinical decision unit

The Geisinger Medical Center Muncy Healthplex facility also includes space for a clinical decision unit.

"It's an advanced treatment and diagnostic space for folks who may need a handful of hours to really figure out what's going on," Ryu said. "But by spending that extra time, you might be able to avoid an unnecessary hospitalization and get that person back home and into the communities faster."

The clinical decision unit offers the staff the ability to adapt to the patient's needs as opposed to fitting them into traditional categories, Ryu said.

The emercency department is outfitted with 10 patient beds, but with the clinical decision unit, can adapt.

"The whole idea is to be flexible and be able to meet the needs as they change, because we've learned over the past two years that change is quicker," noted Jason Schauer, MD, chief medical officer for Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center Muncy.

From the final steel beam placed in January of 2021, to the anticipated opening in January 2022, the project itself has had be flexible and adapt to changing needs. "This is a testiment to what can happen when the community comes together" said Ryu.



