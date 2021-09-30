Williamsport, Pa. -- With branches in Williamsport, Lock Haven, and Muncy, one local financial institution said they have passed a major milestone in savings for their customers.

Horizon Federal Credit Union said they have a vision: "to help individuals achieve a brighter financial future." This year the Credit Union said they accomplished that goal by helping members save in excess of $1 million in interest by refinancing loans they had with other financial institutions to a better rate and term at Horizon.

“It is truly amazing how much money our members have been able to save," said Horizon CEO Justin Howard. "One million is a huge number; I can only imagine how much of a positive impact this has to our members’ monthly budget.”

The lender was able to cut a lot of loan rates in half, Howard said, saving some members hundreds of dollars each month on their payments.

Jeffrey and Marissa Y from Williamsport, Pa. were the members whose loan "shattered the $1 million threshold," Horizon said. The couple had refinanced their auto loan along with moving their primary checking account to Horizon.

In addition to the loan savings, they also credited Horizon’s new location on Lycoming Creek Road to be much better as far as convenience and service compared to their experiences at their former financial institution, according to Horizon.

These new locations--one on Lycoming Creek road, and the other on Lycoming Mall Drive in Muncy--double the branch footprint of the $135 million credit union, which employs 50 poeple and serves 14,000 members.

Horizon Federal Credit Union is member-owned. Their services are available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.



