Williamsport, Pa. – Customers asked, and they have received.

Horizon Federal Credit Union has opened two new branch locations in Williamsport; one at 1930 Lycoming Creek Road, and another in Muncy at 867 Lycoming Mall Drive.

These new locations double the branch footprint of the $135 million credit union, home to 50 employees and 14,000 members.

Horizon Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution located in northcentral Pennsylvania, with branches in Williamsport, Lock Haven, and Muncy. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school within Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties is welcome to bank at Horizon.

“These two new locations both solidified and extend our reach in Lycoming County” said CEO Justin Howard.

“Our members in Newberry and Western Williamsport have long requested a branch closer to them and we are excited to meet that request," Howard continued. "Muncy is an exciting opportunity for us as we can bring a higher level of service and customer-friendly products to the area which they currently don’t have.”

To celebrate the two new locations, The Credit Union is conducting a 'Fall in Love' campaign that offers promotions focused on our reward-based checking accounts, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and other select loan products.


