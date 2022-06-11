Camp Hill, Pa. — Joseph Haddock has joined Highmark as the organization's Eastern Pennsylvania Market President, taking over for the current president Brian Rinker, who is retiring.

Haddock has more than 25 years of leadership and sales experience in the health care and insurance industries with a proven track record of achieving growth in membership, revenue, and profitability through strategic planning, distribution channel development, and relationship building with key stakeholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Joe Haddock to Highmark,” said Thomas Doran, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Highmark Inc. “Joe knows the Eastern Pennsylvania market well, having served for nearly 20 years in various leadership positions with Geisinger including director of sales, VP of sales and chief sales officer. He will truly be an asset as we continue to build our customer base and serve more than one million members in the region.”

Most recently, Haddock served as executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Homestead Smart Health Plans in Philadelphia. In that position, he delivered executive leadership, strategic planning, revenue and membership growth, product and program development, distribution channel development, provider network development, and new market expansion for Homestead’s integrated, self-funded health plan solution.

“I would also like to thank Brian Rinker for his leadership in the Eastern Pennsylvania market for the last several years,” said Doran. “Brian played an integral role in our successful merger with Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania in 2015, and helped us continue to deliver for our customers and community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

