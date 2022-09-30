Tioga County, Pa. — Highland Chocolates of Wellsboro, a chocolate factory and retails store, brings specialty sweet snacks and premium chocolates to the region.

Highland Chocolates sells their chocolates at a variety of specialty retail stores across the east coast; most locations are in Tioga and Potter Counties.

Highland Chocolates is owned and operated by Partners In Progress, a nonprofit vocational agency which provides vocational training and employment for adults with disabilities.

The business has been recognized with an "Artisan of the Year Award" from PA Route 6 Alliance, which represents businesses and communities along the Route 6 corridor.

The award is presented to an Artisan Trail member that exemplifies the goals of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program with special attention to regional thinking and cooperation while promoting the arts along the corridor.

Each award recipient also received special recognition from one or more state legislators in the form of a citation from the PA House of Representatives and Pennsylvania Senate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.