Hershey, Pa. — The Hershey Company has been in the headlines recently—for progress and controversy. The leading chocolate brand has a direct impact on labor, climate, and health, and while they make strides toward change, they remain tied to industry controversy.

The company recently made the annual list of America's most "Just" companies, which measures corporations based on issues that Americans hold in high regard. Metrics include paying a living wage, supporting workforce development, and leadership demonstrating integrity.

The ranking is published each year by JUST Capital and its media partner, CNBC.

Hershey ranked number one in the food, beverage, and tobacco category and number 58 overall — an improvement over last year's ranking of 32nd.

Impact on labor, climate

Though ranked as one of the nation's most just companies, Hershey is not free from controversies that plague the cocoa industry as a whole. In late December, a customer filed a lawsuit accusing Hershey of selling dark chocolates containing toxic lead and cadmium. The chocolatier was also accused of exploiting child labor in the Ivory Coast where it sources its cocoa, but the lawsuit was dismissed last year by a federal judge.

Hershey representatives maintain that the company is committed to responsible and sustainable business practices, including responsibly sourcing cocoa from ethical farms; treating its workforce fairly; supporting surrounding communities; and helping with educational initiatives.

In 2022, Hershey opened its first bilingual U.S. manufacturing facility in Hazleton, where Spanish and English-speaking employees work together with bilingual resources and leadership.

The company has also set various environmental goals, launching its third solar project; new energy and water optimization investments; and efforts to address land use changes.

The company has also supported Women's History Month and Black Music Month with financial backing and by making special edition products.

In 2023, Hershey plans to launch its Future CEO initiative with help from its nonprofit partners. This mentorship program will allow young women from around the world the opportunity to learn from Hershey's leaders.

This year marks the five-year anniversary of Hershey's sustainable cocoa strategy, Cocoa For Good, which addresses concerns about underpaying farmers, using child labor, environmental worries, and making cocoa sources entirely traceable.

Impact on health

Though Hershey may be leading industry progress, they are also leading in snacks production nationwide as the second largest supplier after PepsiCo. Hershey has been buying out snack brands to expand its product line.

As the corporate giant looks to expand, its impact goes beyond the workers and the climate to the health of a snack-dependent culture.

Consumption of processed food has grown over the past two decades for all populations in the U.S., according to an 18-year research study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

A diet consisting largely of ultra-processed foods has been linked to obesity and chronic disease, such as diabetes.

