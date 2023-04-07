Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Herr Memorial Library has joined together with the Mifflinburg Area School District to host a career fair that is open to the public.

The fair will be held on Sat., April 29 at 9 a.m. in the high school gym.

Local area businesses, universities, the military, and profit and nonprofit agencies are set to participate in the fair.

Resume help is available at the library, 500 Market St., for anyone preparing for the fair.

The Herr Memorial Library, along with the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton, comprise the Union County Library System.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.