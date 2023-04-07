Career Fair Herr

Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Herr Memorial Library has joined together with the Mifflinburg Area School District to host a career fair that is open to the public.

The fair will be held on Sat., April 29 at 9 a.m. in the high school gym.

Local area businesses, universities, the military, and profit and nonprofit agencies are set to participate in the fair.

Resume help is available at the library, 500 Market St., for anyone preparing for the fair.

The Herr Memorial Library, along with the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton, comprise the Union County Library System.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.