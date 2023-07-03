Mifflinburg, Pa. — As the world becomes more techno-centric, the Herr Library is responding with digital literacy classes and trainings for Union County residents.

Thanks to a Digital Literacy and Workforce Development grant and with the help of the Union County Housing Authority, the library is offering free computer education classes and one-on-one training.

The library's “The Future Starts Here” program provides stable internet access, digital literacy lessons, and fundamental classes to Union County residents. The goal is to improve their basic technological skills and enhance their employment opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for people in our county to get free training that will help develop the skills necessary to succeed in a society that is technologically dependent,” said Corrie Post, library director.

Since its inception in 2021, the program has assisted over 700 members of the community in learning internet skills, popular computer programs like Google Drive and Microsoft Word, and basic financial topics.

Sharon Leon, Deputy Executive Director at the Union County Housing Authority, said, “Individuals living outside of the Lewisburg area have faced challenges due to a lack of places in other parts of the county to find assistance in job search, computer access, and training programs. Our partnership with the Herr Library is an effort to meet those needs and be a technological hub for the community.”

One-on-one sessions are available Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays 1 to 6 p.m., or by appointment. Computers are always available for general use during library hours. The current grant runs through September.

Trained instructor Sandra Hornberger covers a wide range of topics including computer basics, online job applications, PowerPoint presentations, and identifying and avoiding online scams.

"We are happy to serve the community with a variety of programs, from increasing computer skills for the workplace to helping Grandma video chat on her tablet. Almost everyone is impacted by technology today, but a significant number of people in our area do not have the resources or training to use it,” said Hornberger. “Our goal is to bridge the digital literacy gap by providing access to computers and Internet as well as education in technical skills."

Anyone interested in taking classes may sign up on the library’s program calendar: ucls.libcal.com or in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.