Williamsport, Pa. — The founder and president of E-Tech Industrial Corp., a Troy-based manufacturing company, is maintaining a connection with Penn College 49 years after he graduated.

From scholarships to internships, John M. Estep has created a strong bond between his business and his alma mater. Estep is a 1974 mechanical drafting alumnus of Williamsport Area Community College, which evolved into today's Penn College.

Since establishing E-Tech in 1999, about 75 percent of the company's hires have been Penn College graduates. Many of those alumni are tasked with developing, designing, engineering and manufacturing precision tools and parts used in the aerospace and automotive industries. Boeing, General Motors, Chrysler and Ford are among the company’s corporate customers.

“Our products must perform and perform at the quality level that the manufacturers look for. To accomplish that, we need skilled employees like the ones generated by Penn College,” Estep said. “Penn College students are very well-prepared to enter the workforce. The hands-on learning environment allows students to experience essential career skills that are necessary for success in the workplace.”

In addition to the majority of hires being Penn College graduates, E-Tech also offers internships that sometimes evolve into full-time jobs. The company has embraced registered apprenticeship programs sponsored by Penn College, providing current employees with the opportunity to build their skills and advance their careers.

E-Tech's commitment extends to scholarships, including two new scholarships created last year. Estep created the scholarships for engineering and machining students, offering $1,000 annually to deserving students.

The company’s most recent financial contribution benefits the college’s Baja SAE team, which consists of students from a variety of engineering-related majors. They devote countless hours to designing, manufacturing, and building a single-seat all-terrain vehicle to compete in SAE International’s Collegiate Design Series. The car must survive various tests including a four-hour endurance race, considered Baja SAE’s main event. Since 2011, Penn College has posted two wins and 11 other top-10 finishes in the race.

During a recent tour of the Larry A. Ward Machining Technologies Center, Estep met Baja team members and the club’s faculty adviser, John G. Upcraft, instructor of manufacturing and machining.

“I was quite impressed with the level of technical details, both in design and manufacturing,” said Estep, the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. “During this discussion, we realized there are areas of design and manufacturing in our business that are applicable to the students, so we set up a tour of our company. We felt this exposure would allow the team to see how the skills learned at Penn College are applied in real-world applications.”

About 95 percent of E-Tech’s manufacturing is done in-house.

“It was exciting to accompany the students to E-Tech and watch their minds expand with all the possibilities provided by their education,” said Kimberly R. Cassel, college relations director. “They could see, firsthand, how their degrees directly relate to the needs of industry. Extending the invitation and spending quality time with the students offered further proof of John’s fantastic support of Penn College.”

The students also interacted with application engineer John M. Brenchley, who earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering design technology from Penn College. The 2018 graduate is a past member of the Baja team.

“It was valuable for the current team to talk with someone who was in their shoes and see how the experience has benefited him,” Upcraft said. “The Baja competition requires dedication and real-world manufacturing and engineering skills that serve you well for the workforce.”

It also requires monetary donations and supplies. Following the tour, E-Tech helped with both. The company made a $5,000 donation to become a platinum-level sponsor of the Penn College team and provided alloy for the students to make car parts.

“We are thrilled and grateful for E-Tech’s support of our team,” Upcraft said. “The resources – both financial and in materials – provided by E-Tech’s generosity will play an important role as we prepare for our upcoming competitions.”

Penn College is scheduled to compete at Baja SAE Ohio in September and host Baja SAE Williamsport at its Schneebeli Earth Science Center next May.

“We are proud to sponsor the Baja team and support Penn College through other means, whether it be scholarships, internships or apprenticeships,” Estep said. “With so many of our employees benefiting from the applied technology education offered by Penn College, our partnership with the school has been a key factor in E-Tech’s success. We look forward to continuing the long-standing relationship.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.