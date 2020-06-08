Williamsport -- The county's new direction "is unsure," according to Lycoming County Commissioner Chairman Scott Metzger who said at a news conference today that the state has provided no clarity for what happens beyond 'green.'

The county will move ahead "in a cautious and responsible manner," the commisisoner said, urging that Lycoming County officials would "fight on behalf of the citizens of the county." He believes a letter he and fellow commisioners Tony Mussare and Rick Mirabito sent to Governor Wolf advocating the county's progression to 'green' did in fact help secure the go-ahead.

Union and Northumberland counties were "unfairly" held in yellow, said Metzger, and followed suit with a letter to the governor. Those counties will move to green on Friday, June 12.

Dr. Rutal Dalal of UPMC Susquehanna indicated the marked decrease in the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities they serve, much like his colleagues did in a press conference last Thursday. Dr. Dalal said at this point, a person has a higher risk of being in a car crash than contracting COVID-19.

President Judge Nancy Butts said the jury selection process for Lycoming County would start back up in July and August with a few changes. Start times will be staggered, only the necessary participants will be allowed to attend, social distancing practices will still be adhered to, and hand sanitizing stations will be made available.

The courthouse will still avoid "congregate groups" and advises that people continue to do business by alternative means such as mail or zoom meetings if possible instead of coming to the facility.

Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce wanted his message to be clear: Support local businesses. "Driving about I see lots of Amazon delivery trucks," he said, but the local businesses have opened their doors in higher capacities and he encourages residents to buy local whenever possible to help bolster the local economy.

"We've had 19 new cases in the last 21 days," said Metzger. A few components have likely helped minimize the tranfer of COVID-19 in Lycoming County, the largest county by land area in the state. "We have 79 people per square mile," Metzger noted. "Our geographic spread is likely a factor," he said, but he also credits the responsibility of the citizens for doing a good job.

"We will not shut down again," he said.