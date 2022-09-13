Harrisburg, Pa. — Veterans in the farming business are now eligible for grants of up to $10,000 from the state to help build or grow their businesses, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week.

The grants will be administered through two veteran-farmer agencies in the state.

“This grant program is designed to recognize the great commitment of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans: to love and defend their country and also to serve humanity by growing the food that we all need to survive,” Gov. Wolf said. “When I created the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, we included funding dedicated to this group of Pennsylvanians. It’s a ‘thank you’ for their service and a commitment to better serving their needs as they serve ours.”

Through Gov. Wolf’s PA Farm Bill, the Department of Agriculture has awarded $200,000 to two veterans’ service organizations which will offer the farmer-veteran grants. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded for various agricultural business needs ranging from food safety and biosecurity planning, to equipment, marketing, or working capital.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans spent their military career protecting and serving others. When returning to civilian life, they bring critical skillsets and a commitment to service with them,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We have worked hard to ensure that everyone who wants to be a part of agriculture has the opportunity to contribute without barriers. These grants are a down payment on the success of farmer-veterans in the industry, for the success of Pennsylvania.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture, Pennsylvania is home to more than 7,000 military veterans identified as agricultural producers. This program aims to support their success in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

