ALDI continues to expand nationwide and in the northcentral Pa. region, including the latest addition of a Lewisburg store.

A grand opening event is planned for Thursday, June 2. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store, located at 111 Ziegler Road, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store has approximately 12,000 square-feet of retail space, which is the typical size for an ALDI store.

The new location is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, as ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores by the end of 2022. The grocer is poised to be the third largest grocer in the country in terms of store count. ALDI also opened a State College location in March and a location in Buckhorn in October 2020.

Related reading:

• New ALDI store opens Thursday in State College

• ALDI store to open Thursday in Buckhorn

The ALDI business model is different from most grocery chains. The company offers low prices, exclusive brands, and a weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Bob Grammer, Center Valley regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served the Wilkes Barre-Scranton community for more than 30 years and are excited to offer Lewisburg residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.