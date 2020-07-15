Harrisburg, Pa. -- The hurricane that is COVID-19 seems to be gaining energy once again.

Today Governor Wolf announced new mitigation efforts to keep the virus from overwhelming the state by imposing limits on restaurants, bars, indoor gatherings, and strongly encouraging teleworking.

“During the past week, we have seen an unsettling climb in new COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Wolf said. “When we hit our peak on April 9, we had nearly two thousand new cases that day with other days’ cases hovering around 1,000. Medical experts looking at the trajectory we are on now are projecting that this new surge could soon eclipse the April peak. With our rapid case increases we need to act again now.”

Through a "blunt instrument approach" during the early waves of infection, including masking and social distancing, Pa. flattened the curve to just 300-400 cases per day.

With more knowledge, said the governor, we can act in a more focused manner. Contact tracing has shown three main catalysts to the current increase in spread. Those catalysts include:

1. Enough of the population is ignoring mask wearing and social distancing guidelines, especially in bars and restaurants. "Carelessness" and "pockets of super spreading," are contributing to the rise in cases.

2. Out of state travel. Both Pennsylvanians traveling out of state and then returning, and those who don't live in the state bringing the virus here.

3. Lack of national coordination. "A lack of southern states committing to what they should have done," noted the Governor, is playing a part in the uptick in numbers. "We're paying the price in different ways for what other states have not done."

"Those states were petrie dishes for COVID-19," said Gov. Wolf, "while we were working hard to suppress the spread."

Gov. Wolf's executive order is in response to the "alarming escalation" of cases. The order includes:

1. Restaurants must reduce indoor capacity to 25%. Outdoor allowances remain "as is," meaning outdoor seating and service is not further limited.

2. Alcohol service is limited to service from places that also serve food, including outdoor bars. Bars and nightclubs that only serve alcohol must close. To-go alcohol sales remain in place.

3. Companies should allow teleworking whenever possible.

4. Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people. Outdoor gatherings remain at 250, with mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines in place.

Businesses and individuals in violation of these orders could be subject to fines, business closure, or other applicable enforcement measures, according to the state.

"We know virus appears to be primarily airborne and spreads rapidly in crowds," the Governor said. "We all have a personal responsibility to do our part. Wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing. These efforts did work the first time, and will work again."

The governor acknowledged that it may feel like a step backwards, but asserted today it is not.

"Pennsylvanians should consider that even with these mitigations, alcohol to go is still allowed, people can still get together in backyards; local playgrounds and community pools are still open," he said.

All state parks across the Commonwealth are still open for outdoor recreation and exercise. Gyms and fitness centers, the governor said, are still open provided they adhere to the indoor limitations.

Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine were joined via Skype by Dr. David Rubin, a general pediatrician and director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Rubin and his colleagues developed a unique model, which tracks and projects COVID-19 transmission in real-time across more than 500 U.S. counties with active outbreaks.

The model was built to observe how social distancing, population density, daily temperatures and humidity affect the number and spread of COVID-19 infections over time across a given county.

"Models that we've now developed are able to forecast disease activity, and have allowed us to understand how the virus moves," said Dr. Rubin. "Evidence is now extremely clear that the disease resurgence is moving quickly to northeast."

Washington D.C. and Baltimore have shown increases. Virginia Beach, the Philadelphia area, southern counties bordering New Jersey are showing increased disease activity as well, according to the physician.

"If we do not act decisively, we may not be able to ensure the public that opening schools will be safe by Labor Day," said Dr. Rubin.

The mitigation efforts included in the new orders from Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine include:

Bars and restaurants

All businesses in the retail food services industry, including restaurants, wineries, breweries, private clubs, and bars, are permitted to provide take-out and delivery sales of food, as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of the guidance, as required by the order, including:

• Prohibition from conducting operations unless the facility offers sit-down, dine-in meals or is serving take-out sales of alcoholic beverages. All service must be at a table or booth; bar service is prohibited.

• Alcohol only can be served for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal.

• Take-out sales of alcohol for the purposes of off-site consumption are permitted subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law.

• Non-bar seating in outdoor areas (i.e. tables or counter seats that do not line up to a bar or food service area) may be used for customer seating.

• Social distancing, masking, and other mitigation measures must be employed to protect workers and patrons.

• Occupancy is limited to 25 percent of stated fire-code maximum occupancy for indoor dining, or 25 persons for a discrete indoor event or gathering in a restaurant. The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.

Nightclubs

• All nightclubs, as defined by the Clean Indoor Air Act, 35 P.S. § 637.2, are prohibited from conducting operations. Other events and gatherings Events and gatherings must adhere to these gathering limitations:

• Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited.

• Outdoor events and gatherings of more than 250 persons are prohibited.

• The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.

Teleworking

• Unless not possible, all businesses are required to conduct their operations in whole or in part remotely through individual teleworking of their employees in the jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which they do business.

• Where telework is not possible, employees may conduct in-person business operations, provided that the businesses fully comply with all substantive aspects of the business safety order, the worker safety order, and the masking order. Gyms and fitness facilities

• All gyms and fitness facilities, while permitted to continue indoor operations, are directed to prioritize outdoor physical fitness activities. All activities must follow masking requirements as provided by the July 1 order, and must provide for social distancing requirements of persons being at least 6 feet apart, as well as being limited by any limitations related to gatherings.