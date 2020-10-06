Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine adjusted the existing COVID-19 orders on size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings. The new guidelines, which will go into effect Oct. 9, are formulated using the existing occupancy limits of venues.

The new orders include a “maximum occupancy calculator” for both indoor and outdoor events.

Using a venue’s established occupancy limit as defined by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Life Safety Code, the venue can find the appropriate percent of occupancy and determine how many attendees are permitted to attend an event or gathering.

The percent of occupancy rates are below:

Maximum Occupancy Calculator for indoor events:

Maximum Occupancy Allowable Indoor Rate 0-2,000 people 20% of Maximum Occupancy 2,001 - 10,000 people 15% of Maximum Occupancy Over 10,000 people 10% of Maximum Occupancy up to 3,750 people

Maximum Occupancy Calculator for outdoor events:

Maximum Occupancy Allowable Outdoor Rate 0-2,000 people 25% of Maximum Occupancy 2,001 - 10,000 people 20% of Maximum Occupancy Over 10,000 people 15% of Maximum Occupancy up to 7,500 people

An event or gathering is defined as "a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes that takes place over a limited timeframe, such as hours or days, including fairs, festivals, concerts, or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses, such as shows or performances within amusement parks, individual showings of movies, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multi-room venue."

Groups of people who share a space within a building in the ordinary course of operations, such as in an office building, classroom, production floor or similar regularly occurring operation of a business or organization, are not considered events or gatherings, and these new guidelines do not apply.

Venues must require attendees to comply with 6-foot social distancing requirements, to wear masks or face coverings, and to implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations.

“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID."

Additionally, any ordinances and guidelines established by local authorities will still be in effect.

“We will closely monitor cases and outbreaks and if our case investigation and contact tracing efforts determine that events or gatherings are the source of an outbreak, we can and will dial back these new limits,” said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “Public health and safety are our first concern and will always remain as such.”