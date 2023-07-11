Lewisburg, Pa. – Gilson Snow recently presented Lewisburg Neighborhoods with a gift of $2,750 to support their operations.

Gilson raised this money during the most recent 'Pre-Game The Plunge' at the Lewisburg Ice Festival. Their signature Pregame started in 2022 and is a pub crawl through downtown Lewisburg that meets up with the Plunge Parade down South Front Street, and culminates with a plunge into the icy Susquehanna River.

On Aug. 12, Gilson Snow will host Summer Snow Day, the biggest summer party in the Susquehanna Valley. This event features free-flowing beer, wine, cider, spirits, music, food trucks, and snowboarding on real snow. More information can be found here.

"We strive to create experiences that cultivate community and engage folks to rally together for a good cause. Thanks to our partners and all who attended we were able to do exactly that and had an absolute blast while doing it," said Vanessa Venios, event manager for Gilson Snow. "We are grateful to have organizations like Lewisburg Neighborhoods in our region. Their impact makes the Susquehanna River Valley a great place to live, work and play."

"For 10 years, Gilson has proudly called this region our home, and having the opportunity to work with our community in fun and meaningful ways means a great deal to us," according to Nicholas Gilson, Gilson Snow's co-founder and CEO.

“We are so grateful to partner with such an innovative and engaged local business, they understand that having vibrant, safe, and resilient neighborhoods makes our lives richer," said Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods. "We are lucky that Gilson calls our region home and is doubling down on our region with their new manufacturing facility, bringing even more economic development to our region.”

