U.S. Department of Justice is curbing the use of "ghost guns" through new regulations

New regulatory updates announced on Monday aim to curb the proliferation of "ghost guns," which are difficult to trace and easy for criminals to acquire, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ has submitted to the Federal Register the “Frame or Receiver” Final Rule, which modernizes the definition of a firearm.

The rule will clarify that parts kits, often used to assemble ghost guns because they are readily convertible to firearms, are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.

Ghost guns do not contain serial numbers and are sold without background checks.

'Only a matter of time'

Renee Cook, owner of Maple Ridge Sports Center in Orangeville, said she’s had plenty of customers request ghost gun kits but still made a decision not to sell them.

People who build guns from kits, then sell them are supposed to register them and get a serial number engraved on the gun.

“They’re not doing what they’re supposed to,” Cooke said. “They’re supposed to have it serialized and they’re not.”

Although the kits “flew under the radar” initially, she knew the law would catch up to the manufacturers and new regulations would be imposed.

“I knew it was only a matter of time before something happened with them,” she said.

According to a White House fact sheet, about 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations and reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in 2021.

That figure marked a tenfold increase: from January 2016 to December 2021, ATF reportedly received approximately 45,240 reports of suspected privately made firearms recovered by law enforcement, including in 692 homicide or attempted homicide investigations.

“One year ago, the Department committed to address the proliferation of ghost guns used in violent crimes,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. He said the rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable guns and make it easier for law enforcement officers to access needed information to solve crimes, and overall help reduce the number of untraceable firearms flooding communities. "For years now, violent, convicted felons have been able to go to a gun show, buy an 80% receiver, and have it fully assembled and on the street in under an hour -- all without a background check," said Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a statement. "I have long sounded the alarm that ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and tried to shut the ghost gun loophole in Pennsylvania – only to be tied up in litigation for years by the gun lobby and ghost gun manufacturers." Changes to come The rule goes into effect 120 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register. According to the DOJ, the changes will address the proliferation of these un-serialized firearms in several ways, including: Helping to keep guns from being sold to convicted felons and other prohibited purchasers. Retailers must run background checks before selling kits that contain the parts necessary for someone to readily make a gun. Helping law enforcement trace guns used in a crime. The rule modernizes the definition of frame or receiver, clarifying what must be marked with a serial number – including in easy-to-build firearm kits. Helping to reduce the number of unmarked and hard-to-trace “ghost guns.” Federally licensed firearms dealers and gunsmiths will be required to have a serial number added to 3D printed guns or other un-serialized firearms they take into inventory. Expanding records retention beyond 20 years. Over the past decade, ATF has been unable to trace thousands of firearms – many reportedly used in homicides or other violent crimes – because the records had already been destroyed. These records will continue to belong to, and be maintained by, federal firearms licensees while they are in business. Shapiro credited the Biden Administration for answering the call on requests for action. "While I know this is only one part of the solution," he said, "having these kits and parts regulated will make it illegal for them to be sold to criminals and will assist law enforcement in investigations into crimes committed with these guns.”

