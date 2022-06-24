Williamsport, Pa. -- Thursday night, a celebration was held honoring the Genetti Hotel, which has spent a century towering over Williamsport as the city's most visible landmark.

The hotel was decked out in balloons, guests were treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and music. Along the street were antique cars provided by the Antique Auto Association. Preservation Williamsport Victorian Ladies (and gents) strolled in costume to complete the journey back in time to 1922, when renting a room at the hotel set you back $4.

A hundred years ago, community leaders decided a large, elegant hotel would be beneficial in an attempt to make Williamsport a destination city. A trainyard with over 20 tracks already existed in Newberry, and a monumental hotel would go a long way to capitalize on the travelers who passed through.

Public shares were sold in order to raise money for the construction, and three-quarters of a million dollars was collected. The city matched the total with $750,000 of its own. Construction began in early 1921 and the Lycoming Hotel opened in June of 1922.

Eventually the hotel was sold to a private entity and over the next half century changed ownership hands more than once. Then in 1975, the Lycoming Hotel again went up for auction.

Gus Genetti, now 83, told an entertaining story about how he and his wife drove over from their home in Wilkes-Barre to look a hotel they couldn't afford. Not only could they not afford the asking price, but they also couldn't come close to the down payment.

When the owners lowered the asking price to meet Genetti's offer, they requested a $60,000 deposit. Genetti countered with $5,000. The seller surprisingly agreed to $5,000, and Genetti's wife informed him that they didn't have $5,000 in their checking account.

After a quick drive back home and some scrambling, the deposit was secured and the Genetti family took ownership. Forty-seven years later, Gus Genetti is still the owner.

Through the years, a who’s-who of American historical figures have been to the Lycoming/Genetti Hotel. From Bobby Kennedy to Babe Ruth, Eleanor Roosevelt to Peter Rose, Cy Young, Bob Hope, Ty Cobb, and Father Flanagan, all have graced the grounds at the corner of West Fourth and Williams Streets.

Joe Fisher had been the general manager from 1992 through 2006. He’s been brought out of retirement, re-taking the helm last November, to guide the company through the “return to normalcy” on the backside of the Covid-19 epidemic that so severely hurt the hospitality industry. He’s also a good source on the source on not only the factual history, but also the legends of yesteryear.

“Originally, not all the rooms were the same size. It’s believed that the bigger rooms were for the wealthy people and the smaller ones were for their butlers, maids, and chauffeurs, but no one really knows that for sure,” Fisher said.

Fisher also explained some simple business adaptations that have helped the Genetti in recent years, such as aligning with Best Western's SureStay program to accept their travel points. Also, the hotel’s “pet friendly” attitude has always been well received.

“People who travel with their pets all the time, end up with pets who are used to being in hotels and other places away from home. We almost never have issues with pets staying at our hotel.”

But the big reason Fisher sees for the long-term success of the Genetti, is the connection is has to almost every member of the community.

“With all the weddings, proms, banquets, and meetings held here throughout the years, it’s hard to find anyone in the area who hasn’t been to at least one significant event here. Most people, have been to several.”

Filmmaker Chris Hopcraft has stayed in the Genetti six times over the years on his travels from Michigan to New York City. "Videography was both my job and my hobby," Hopcraft, who now works for the state of Michigan, said. "When I heard the hotel was celebrating its 100th anniversary, I saw a neat opportunity to tell their story."

A gift to the Genetti family and staff, the film was a project borne of personal interest. "Over the years I've really enjoyed my visits to the Genetti," Hopcraft said.

The documentary aired at the Genetti's 100th birthday celebration on Thursday evening.

The hotel is now hundred years old and still going strong. With history and style from a bygone era, the Genetti certainly falls in to the category of places that makes people say, “they don’t make them like that anymore.”

