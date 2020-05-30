SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is seeking contractors to participate in their housing rehabilitation program since the state government has permitted construction projects to resume.

Contractors in or near Bloomsburg, Milton, and Shamokin are especially needed. Work will also be done in Berwick, Jersey Shore, Lock Haven, Mount Carmel, South Williamsport, Sunbury, and in other areas of Juniata, Montour, Snyder, and Sullivan Counties.

Teri Provost, director of SEDA-COG’s Housing Rehabilitation, said the program benefits both the local community and workforce.

“We know that along with many others, contractors’ workload has been hard hit by the effects of the pandemic. With our housing rehabilitation work, we not only help our communities by rejuvenating housing stock, but we invest in our workforce by bidding out to local contractors,” Provost said.

Housing rehabilitation bids typically range from $20,000 to $65,000.

Contractor work may include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon mitigation, energy-related improvements, and, if the contractor has the appropriate certifications, lead-based paint mitigation.

“Contractors can choose where they want to work, so there’s tremendous work flexibility,” Provost said. “Our work is year-round, so we offer a steady flow of projects. And if they don’t want to perform lead-based paint mitigation, we don’t require that certification for lead-free homes.”

Interested contractors are encouraged to call or email Danielle King at (570) 524-4491, extension 7325, or dking@seda-cog.org for more information.