Danville, Pa. — Geisinger Health System was recently recognized by Military Times and VIQTORY for its employment opportunities for military veterans and active service members.

This is Geisinger's fourth consecutive year holding the Military Friendly Employer title, and the first year that Geisinger obtained the Gold distinction from VIQTORY.

Both honors celebrate Geisinger's commitment to building programs and opportunities for veterans and service members. The Gold distinction signifies that an employer sets an especially stellar example for military employee inclusivity.

To determine eligibility for the Military Friendly Employer designation, companies are evaluated using public data and a proprietary survey. Over 1,000 organizations participated in this year's survey. Final ratings are decided by combining survey scores with an assessment of application requirements, new hire retention, employee turnover, and career advancement for veteran and military employees.

For the Best for Vets recognition, Military Times evaluates the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices and retention and support programs were given the most weight in scoring and final rankings.

“Our military veterans have done so much for us. That’s why we’re committed to providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities,” said Kim Drumgo, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Geisinger. “We know that employing talented and dedicated people, like those from our veteran community, helps us make better health easier for our members and patients — including more than 48,000 veteran patients.”

Geisinger employs more than 800 veterans and active-duty service members throughout the system. Service members employed by Geisinger have paid military leave, letting them attend annual training, encampments, and drills without losing income. Geisinger is also part of a military fellowship program that helps active-duty service members transition to a civilian career.

