Danville, Pa. – Current and future employees at Geisinger will see a raise in the minimum pay beginning September 26.

Geisinger said it is "strengthening its commitment to its employees as it builds on its robust benefits packages and career development offerings" by raising minimum pay rate to $15 per hour.

In addition to offering competitive pay, Geisinger said the company regularly invest in its employees by offering comprehensive employee benefits, including affordable healthcare coverage that starts on an employee’s first day of employment, contributions toward retirement, tuition reimbursement, career development programs, and more.

“By investing in our Geisinger family, we’re investing in our patients, members and the communities we serve,” said Brion Lieberman, Geisinger’s chief human resources officer.

“Increasing our minimum hiring rate, along with our other employee benefits, shows our ongoing commitment to our dedicated employees and increases our ability to attract talented candidates to fulfill our mission of making better health easier,” he continued.

In 2019, the health system also unveiled paid parental and military leave benefits. These benefits further supported employees by providing greater flexibility in balancing their commitment to their families and service to our country.

This move may help counter the push-back from employees who are facing vaccine mandates.

All Geisinger employees are expected to have at least one vaccination dose by Nov. 1, the company announced on August 25.

"Requiring all Geisinger employees to be vaccinated fulfills our obligation to do everything we can to protect our patients, their families and each other. And it also helps protect our friends and neighbors — who rely on us every day for high-quality, accessible care — by making sure we have the staff available to provide it," Geisinger administrators recently said in a statemnt.

There is an exemption process is available for employees who have a documented and very specific medical reason or sincerely held religious belief that precludes them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Geisinger.

Raising the organization’s minimum wage is a step that positively impacts current employees and those joining the organization, the company said.

The largest employee groups benefiting include nursing assistants, food service workers, medical assistants, and patient access representatives, among others.