Lock Haven, Pa. – Construction is entering the final stretch at Clinton’s County’s newest medical facility. Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven is set to open March 22, making it easier to get care closer to home.

Located at 68 Spring St. in Lock Haven, the two-story facility will house primary and specialty care services, a walk-in care clinic and a pharmacy. The medical services at the Geisinger Lock Haven and Geisinger Tiadaghton Health Center facilities will relocate to this new location.

The facility will include adult and pediatric primary care offices, medication therapy management, and imaging and lab services. It will also house physical, occupational and speech therapy, orthopaedics, podiatry and a specialty clinic with dermatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, psychology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric psychology, surgery and women’s health services.

A Geisinger ConvenientCare walk-in clinic will also open at this site. It will be open seven days a week and will be staffed by nurses and advanced practitioners to provide care for minor health conditions like cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts and sinus infections. A Geisinger Pharmacy is set to open later this spring, and as a full retail pharmacy, patients will easily be able pick up prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

Additionally, the location is equipped with telemedicine technology to make it easier for patients to connect with other medical specialists without needing to travel to a larger medical facility.

The facility is part of a clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health with both organizations making investment to improve existing clinical facilities, develop new ones, expand services and improve access to care across the region.