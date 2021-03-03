Washington, D.C. – The Department of Justice announced today that it has reached a settlement with Geisinger Health (Geisinger) and Evangelical Community Hospital (Evangelical) that will resolve the department’s ongoing civil antitrust litigation challenging Geisinger’s partial acquisition of Evangelical.

Among other terms, the settlement requires Geisinger to cap its ownership interest in Evangelical at a 7.5% passive interest and eliminates additional entanglements between the two competing hospitals, according to the Department of Justice.

On Aug. 5, 2020, the Department of Justice Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging Geisinger’s partial acquisition of Evangelical. The department alleged that Geisinger and Evangelical are close competitors for inpatient general acute-care hospital services for patients in a six-county area in central Pennsylvania, where the two hospital systems together account for approximately 70% of the market.

“Now, more than ever, Americans need access to quality healthcare services at affordable prices,” said Richard A. Powers, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division.

“The anticompetitive agreement between Geisinger and Evangelical reduced their incentives to compete on the price, quality, and availability of high-quality healthcare services, which would have harmed patients in central Pennsylvania," continued Powers. "Today’s settlement ensures that those patients will continue to benefit from robust competition between Geisinger and Evangelical.”

“We are pleased to have worked with the Department of Justice to develop a resolution that allows us to maintain our investment in the health of this community,” said Matthew Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Geisinger.

“We are grateful that the Department of Justice acknowledges the investments Geisinger has made to Evangelical to date and we look forward to our continued work on projects that will benefit patients and the community at large,” Walsh continued.

“Evangelical can best continue to meet the needs of our community by remaining an independent, community hospital and by using Geisinger’s financial support to strengthen our facilities, technology, and services,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital.

The agreement paves the way for Evangelical services to continue at tier 1 status in the Geisinger Health Plan, meaning individuals with that coverage do not face higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking their care at Evangelical.

However, the complaint alleged that the partial-acquisition agreement created significant "entanglements" between the hospitals, reducing their incentives to compete against each other and increasing the likelihood of harmful coordination.

For example, Geisinger was slated to obtain a 30% ownership interest in Evangelical in exchange for providing $100 million to Evangelical for use on projects approved by Geisinger. These terms would have set Geisinger up as a critical source of funding for Evangelical for the foreseeable future and provided opportunities for Geisinger to influence strategic decisions of its competitor.

The agreement also gave Geisinger rights of first offer and first refusal for certain transactions and joint ventures, which, in conjunction with other provisions in the agreement, would have made it difficult for Evangelical to partner with other healthcare entities.

The department alleged that the provisions of the partial-acquisition agreement functioned together to substantially lessen competition and unreasonably restrain trade in the market for inpatient hospital services in central Pa.

If approved by the court, the proposed settlement, filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, would resolve the competitive harm alleged in the complaint. The terms of the settlement are intended to prevent Geisinger from exercising any form of control or influence over Evangelical and to restore the defendants’ incentives to compete with each other on both quality and price.

In addition to capping Geisinger’s ownership interest in Evangelical, the proposed settlement restricts Geisinger from increasing its ownership interest in Evangelical, making any loan or providing any line of credit to Evangelical, or exerting any control over Evangelical’s expenditure of funds. Defendants are also each required to implement an antitrust compliance program.

While fully addressing the harm threatened by the partial-acquisition agreement, the settlement allows procompetitive aspects of defendants’ proposal to move forward. Specifically, the settlement permits Evangelical to obtain new electronic health records information technology systems and related IT support from Geisinger, enabling Evangelical to upgrade its electronic health records systems and improve the delivery of care to patients in central Pennsylvania.

The settlement also requires Evangelical to use the funds associated with Geisinger’s passive investment for specific projects that will benefit patients and the community.

Geisinger operates 12 hospitals as well as urgent-care centers and outpatient facilities, and owns physician practices throughout the state. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., the organization's flagship, is a 574-bed hospital. Geisinger Health’s annual revenue in 2019 was approximately $7.1 billion.

Evangelical Community Hospital, a 132-bed independent community hospital in Lewisburg, Pa., also operates an urgent-care center and several other outpatient facilities, and owns a number of physician practices in central Pennsylvania. Its annual revenue in 2019 was approximately $259 million.