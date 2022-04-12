Harrisburg, Pa — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved an agreement that will allow a Texas-based energy company to develop oil and gas interests on State Game Lands in Tioga County.

The agreement between the Game Commission and Seneca Resources Company will result in a $730,500 bonus payment, and royalties paid to the commission over the 10-year term of the agreement.

That money will be added to the Game Fund, the commission says.

Seneca Resources will explore about 409 acres of State Game Lands 313 in Delmar and Chatham townships, according to the agreement.

The main tract is located in Delmar Township, less than three miles northwest of Wellsboro. The second tract is just north of Little Marsh. The third tract lies between US 6 and and Marsh Creek. Although the gamelands is in a mostly rural setting, it's right next to a railroad that supplies the local natural gas industry, according to the Game Commission. Seneca Resources, which has an eastern division based in Pittsburgh, operates approximately 900 deep, unconventional Marcellus and Uitca shale wells in Pennsylvania

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.