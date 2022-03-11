As gas prices skyrocket, with the national average topping $4 a gallon and rising, consumers are itching for ways to save at the pump. That is where gas apps come in.

Gas prices: local averages on gas apps

Gas apps can track the best possible rates based upon location so you know where to stop for the most savings.

The best-rated, free app on the App Store is GasBuddy. The app asks users to record their gas rates on the app and complete prompts; in return, they get the chance to win $100 in free gas. A winner is drawn each day.

IMG_7111.jpg The find gas page on the GasBuddy app.

Gas Guru is another option. All in the same app, users can find and compare the best price options, look up directions, and share their findings through social media. Fuel price data is updated daily through the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).

There are several other apps available for free through the app store.

Gas prices: national and state averages

The AAA website tracks prices throughout the state, by county, with daily updates. As of March 11, the national average is $4.331. The Pennsylvania average is $4.439.



