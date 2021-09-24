Williamsport, Pa. - The Lycoming County Board of Commissioners said it is seeking projects that address affordable housing to include in its 2021 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority (PHFA).

According to the Commissioners, "the PHARE program has been very successful to date in Lycoming County and the County wishes to continue to provide resources and support for our communities to address the diverse affordable housing needs in this county."

There is a growing interest in our community to respond to this funding opportunity and secure these dollars on behalf of projects and programs around the county. To respond, Lycoming County Commissioners have developed an application process to receive formal requests from agencies that are interested in securing PHARE funds to meet the financial needs of their project or program.

To that end, Lycoming County is soliciting projects on a competitive basis to include in its November 2021 application to the state for PHARE funds, according to a news release. Commissioners anticipate requesting approximately $372,534 of funds for selected projects based on its allocation of PHARE Funds through this process.

Interested parties are to submit applications to the county by October 15, 2021. Application materials and instructions are available on the County’s website at http://www.lyco.org/housing.

Jenny Picciano, Community Development/Lead Planner for the Lycoming County Department of Planning and Community Development is available to answer questions at 570-320-2136 or jpicciano@lyco.org.



