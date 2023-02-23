Harrisburg, Pa. — Farmers looking for grant support will see more available funding through the PA Farm Bill this grant cycle.

During the previous grant cycle, demand was greater than funds were available for Farm Vitality Planning Grants. To better meet the demand, the Pennsylvania Agricultural Business Development Center has boosted this grant cycle's funds.

The grants can be used to fund planning to expand, diversify, or transition ownership of farms.

"For every one of Pennsylvania’s 52,700 farm families, business planning is more than just growing their bottom line," commented Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It is protecting their family legacy. Farm Vitality Grants help bring to the table the experience, in-depth knowledge, market analysis, and risk management expertise that is vital to realizing their vision, and sustaining not only their farm’s future, but Pennsylvania’s future.”

The grant program was added to the Pennsylvania Farm Bill in 2019 and has accepted 308 applications so far, funding more than $2,003,439 in project planning, financial, and technical expertise to feed farm growth and sustainability.

Farmers and prospective farmers are eligible for up to $7,500, to cover up to 75% of project planning costs. There is $200,000 in additional funding available this year because applications exceeded the original funds available.

Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted. Apply online through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s single electronic application. Full program guidelines are published in the February 18 edition of the Pa. Bulletin.

Farm Vitality Planning Grants can be combined with other Farm Bill funding, including these programs, to help plan and finance farm transitions:

Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program, which provides tax credits as an incentive to those who sell or rent agricultural assets to beginning farmers. Twenty-one farm owners have received Beginning Farmer Tax Credits, saving them collectively $343,009 on their taxes.

Beginning Farmer Realty Transfer Tax Exemptions through which the department has certified 44 beginning farmers purchasing preserved farms and generating $492,311 in tax savings on the sale of those farms.

Next Generation Farmer Loan Program, which uses federal tax-exempt financing to reduce a farmer’s interest rate for capital purchases such as the purchase of farmland.

