Following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Target has announced customers and employees who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face mask in its stores.

Target has said they will still follow specific state and local regulations regarding masking.

According to Target's website, "Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing throughout our stores."

Fully vaccinated individuals would be people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine two weeks after the second dose. A person is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks after the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.