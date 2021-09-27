Williamsport, Pa. -- It will be a "book-a-palooza" in Williamsport come mid-October as the James V. Brown Library moves forward with their Fall Book Sale.

"There will be many similar things about this book sale compared to past bi-annual book sales we have run," said a Facebook statement by the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.

The Friends of the James V. Brown Library is to "assist the Library by funding materials, programs, and services beyond the Library's regular budget, encourage volunteer service, promote the value of the Library to the citizens of Lycoming County, and advocate support for the Library," according to their website.

"They [Friends of JVB] also are the premier sponsor of the author gala by funding the featured author's speaker fee," said Dana Brigandi, director of Development for the library.

A "Friends Preview Night" will be held on Thurs., Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the sale will officially be open to the public on Fri., Oct 15 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Sat., Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Fall Book Sale will be located at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport. The church is right across the city parking lot from the library, and there will be signs designating where to park and enter the church hall where the actual book sale will be held.

According to Friends of JVB, there will be a bag special on all 3 days. "There will be a lot books on sale."

"We are excited to finally be back to a regular Fall Book Sale," their statement added.