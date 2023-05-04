Williamsport, Pa. — Legal aid is becoming more accessible in the region thanks to a new organization bringing free legal counsel and tax education to the community.

Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth (SLAAY) holds monthly tax clinics, street law classes, and open office hours to assist the public with tax questions and legal battles.

The organization formed when Paige Martineau, attorney and Executive Director of SLAAY, saw a community need to fill.

While working as an attorney with North Penn Legal Services, a legal aid clinic servicing 20 counties in Northeastern Pa., Martineau “realized that we were turning a lot of people away. About half the people that come through their doors are getting turned away,” she said.

Rural areas don’t tend to offer the same legal resources for low-income populations as larger cities, but the organizers of SLAAY decided not to settle for less. Martineau began brainstorming ways to help with her mother, a former business administrator with SLAAY, and Ryan Williams, current business administrator for SLAAY. The group of three came together to found the organization, which now serves 14 area counties.

Their first idea was to bring street law to the area: teaching communities about law so they can learn how to prevent legal issues and avoid seeking out an attorney. It is a common offering in larger cities, but typically not in rural areas due to limited resources, Martineau said.

Then SLAAY began offering a Low Income Tax Clinic (LITC) program in the region, another missing opportunity for area residents. The IRS-funded program gives people free accountants and free attorneys to help them with their tax problems. Anyone with English as a Second Language (ESL) and anyone with an income at 250% of the federal poverty level is eligible for the LITC program, which includes low to middle income earners. Determine your eligibility here.

SLAAY’s resources are particularly helpful during tax season. Many in the area are receiving a tax bill from the IRS for the first time this year—which will be the focus of an upcoming session on Saturday, May 6.

“We don't want people having to choose between paying their rent or buying groceries and writing checks to the IRS; and the IRS really doesn't want that either. You just have to know about the programs and get involved in them,” Martineau said, expressing the importance of their resources.

In addition to IRS funding, SLAAY operates on grant funding and volunteers. Attorney services are provided through a pro bono volunteer attorney panel. The organization offers free trainings and education for volunteer attorneys and accountants, as well as training for Enrolled Agent exams, which do not require any legal experience but allow an individual to practice law before the IRS.

On May 6, SLAAY will hold a tax clinic from 2-3 p.m. followed by a street law class from 3-4 p.m. at their office in the Pajama Factory, Suite 240.

ABOUT SLAAY

The organization primarily serves 14 counties: Lycoming, Columbia, Montour, Bradford, Clinton, Monroe, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming. The organization may be able to help taxpayers outside those counties if the taxpayer is otherwise unable to obtain assistance.

SLAAY can help with matters that include, but are not limited to: audits, liens, levies, payment plan relief, bankruptcy to eliminate IRS debt, innocent spouse relief (for taxpayers who are unfairly burdened by a current or former spouse’s tax liability particularly those affected by domestic violence), U.S. tax court cases, and all other matters which occur after the filing of a tax return. SLAAY is unable to assist with simple tax filing at this time.

SLAAY is located in Suite 240 at the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport, PA, 17701. They will be hosting free tax education sessions at the Pajama Factory, Self-Employed Saturdays, on the first Saturday of each month from 2-3 p.m.

SLAAY also hosts a tax hotline for English or Spanish speakers on Fridays from 1-4 p.m., which can be accessed by calling (570) 221-7542‬. SLAAY travels throughout the fourteen counties to host tax education events and meet with clients.

For more information, SLAAY can be contacted via phone at 570-392-3025 and email at Info@slaay.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.