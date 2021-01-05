State College, Pa. – Former U.S. Attorney David J. Freed has joined the McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC law firm along with former long-time Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy. Together, the pair brings over 50 years of investigative and prosecutorial experience to the company.

Freed served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania from November 2017 until January 1, 2021. He previously served as Cumberland County District Attorney for more than a decade.

“Dave Freed has built an impressive career as one of Pennsylvania’s preeminent and most respected prosecutors over the past two decades,” said McNees Chair Brian Jackson. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our clients and be a tremendous asset to McNees.”

“I have spent my career anticipating problems, understanding needs and finding solutions,” Freed said. “I am excited to use my strategic and tactical problem-solving skills to further the McNees Wallace & Nurick mission of providing superior value to clients while acting with creativity and integrity. I am thrilled to join this dynamic organization.”

Freed spent more than 23 years in public service. Prior to his nomination and confirmation as U.S. Attorney, Freed was the Cumberland County District Attorney for 12 years and served in First Assistant District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney roles in Cumberland County. He also spent a year as a deputy prosecutor in York County and started his career as a law clerk for Judge Harold Sheely of the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Freed earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va. and his law degree from Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle. He resides in Camp Hill.

Freed and Clancy will join the firm’s Litigation and White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations practice groups.

“McNees has a well-earned reputation for quality, professionalism and integrity,” Clancy said. “Knowing that the firm holds the same core values I have practiced for the past three decades, this was a perfect fit. I am excited to bring my deep experience in the federal justice system to the growing White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations group for the benefit of the firm, its clients and the cause of justice.”

“Few attorneys in Pennsylvania have the breadth and depth of knowledge of our federal court system as Jim Clancy,” Jackson said. “His experience and integrity as a litigator and federal prosecutor will be invaluable to our clients.”

Clancy spent 32 years working in federal courts, including the last 22 years as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Middle District. Prior to that role, he was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division for eight years. He began his career as a law clerk for Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Clancy earned his bachelor’s degree from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and his law degree from Dickinson School of Law. He resides in Susquehanna Township.

The addition of Freed and Clancy further expands the McNees regional White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations practice, serving clients throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“At McNees, we believe in the power of our people – their skills, experience and creativity – to help our clients meet their needs,” said Sarah Hyser-Staub, co-chair of the White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations practice group. “Dave Freed and Jim Clancy each bring a decades-long winning track record built on integrity, intellect and innovation, which will serve our clients well.”