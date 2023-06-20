Williamsport, Pa. — For decades, area businesses have had their design and printing needs fulfilled by Hilsher Graphics in South Williamsport. The business came to an untimely end after the 2022 passing of Sally Hilsher.

Now her daughter is carrying on the family business — but with a renewed focus on graphic design. Now, Hilsher Designs focuses mainly on print ads, logo creations, plus digital and print ad designs and has left the printing business behind.

Family patriarch John "Jay" Hilsher Jr. passed away in 2017 and when his wife, Sally, died last year, their daughter Jayme Hilsher Sherman and her step-brother, John Hilsher III, made the difficult decision to close the company their family had operated for 50 years. The two agreed that without Sally, the company had few paths forward.

Unintentionally, the company organically re-branded into Hilsher Designs shortly after Sally died, Sherman explained.

Printing to design

Sherman admitted she didn't realize the company bearing her family name was in the midst of a re-birth into a graphic design agency until after it became evident.

“I was just doing this word of mouth,” Sherman said.

Partnering with other businesses to coordinate projects and outsource printing, Sherman now works directly with printers, selecting the most affordable pricing structures based on client needs, and turnaround time.

“Our customers who were with us for years were sorry to hear about our closing last year,” said Sherman. “They kept coming back to see about keeping a part of the business open.”

Two graphic design artists from Hilsher Graphics followed Sherman. The hope is to grow and expand the graphic design team, she said.

Original Hilsher clients were “grateful” the business was able to continue in different form, according to Sherman. Maintaining print operations is difficult. Her strength, she noted, is managing projects.

Business is “steady.” Quick turnarounds are what she prides herself on. “Things are growing. It’s a different dynamic since we don't offer printing,” she said.

“But I don't ever want to grow too big where we lose that ability,” she added. “I pride myself on good communication because I know what its like to wait.”

Coming home

The Hilsher family’s entrance into printing and design dates back as far as World War Two.

Jay Hilsher was director of graphic design program at Williamsport Area Community College (WACC), now Pennsylvania College of Technology. Eventually leaving WACC to work on business full-time, he was joined in 1978 by his wife, Sally.

By 1991, the company grew into the former Fuller's Furniture building in South Williamsport.

Growing up working at the company most summers, Sherman learned every aspect to the printing business, she says. “One way or the other. I’d always been around it.”

Returning home from Baltimore in 2014, Sherman, with a bachelors degree in hotel management, again worked for Hilsher Graphics until its closure.

Supporting local printers

The Hilsher brand has no plans to re-enter the printing industry. Maintaining relationships with local printing businesses, however, is now the focus.

“I like being able to outsource to other local printers and giving them opportunities,” she said.

Over the last year, Sherman believes she has earned trust from local printers. She selects local, family-owned printers as far away as State College and Lebanon based on needs of the people who work with her.

“Because I do know what I’m talking about,” she said. “I know how hard it is,” she said.

Hilsher Designs, said Sherman, focuses now on coordinating such things as digital and other printing projects.

“We’re kind of a niche market within the graphic design industry,” said Sherman.

Sherman has her eyes toward hiring more graphic design artists as HilsherDesigns.com grows. The artists, she added, should be able to have fun, focus on their creativity, and not worry about the business side of things.

“I want my graphic artists to do what they love,” she said. “Sometimes you have a middle-man. I want my customers to work directly with the artists.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.