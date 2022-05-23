Tens of thousands of SUVs are at risk of under hood fires after 16 reported incidents, one of which resulted in injury, the Ford Motor Company said.

The SUVs under recall are certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs built between late 2020 and early 2021. As they continue to investigate the cause of fires, Ford Motor Company is urging owners to park their vehicles "outside and away from structures."

The risk of under hood fire applies to vehicles when on and in motion, and when turned off and parked, according to the company.

Ford said that they began investigation in late March, and believe the fires may have originated in the "rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle," but have not yet confirmed this as the cause.

Fourteen of 16 total incidents occurred on vehicles owned by rental companies, according to the company. Twelve reportedly occurred while the vehicle was parked and off, one reportedly while the vehicle was parked and on, and three reportedly while the vehicle was in motion.

Ford intends to communicate the recall to eligible car owners, but does not instruct anyone with a recalled vehicle to stop driving it, as there are no reported car accidents at this time.

“We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles,” said Jeffrey Marentic, General Manager, Ford Passenger Vehicles. “We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter.”

As of Ford’s filing with NHTSA, there have been no reported incidents with vehicles built before or after the dates noted above.

