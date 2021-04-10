Danville, Pa. -- Focus Central Pennsylvania is on a mission to attract investors and growing companies to the area.

In addition to key investment factors such as real estate, infrastructure, talent, and proximity to markets, a critical part of the story the nonprofit is trying to build is what a remarkable place Central Pennsylvania is to work, live, and grow.

In order to promote the region, several Central Pennsylvania organizations have partnered to create a multimedia campaign that will run parallel to a state initiative. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has entered a three-year agreement with a program called Livability that encourages business investment, talent recruitment, and relocation by reaching out to corporate executives, site selectors, entrepreneurs, families, and visitors.

“Attracting quality employers to the region is part of our mission,” said Focus Central Pa. board chair Jennifer Wakeman. “Livability gives us a tool to further engage companies and draw them here by highlighting all that our area has to offer.”

“Central Pa. is trapped in a conundrum. Businesses cannot expand if there is not an available workforce, but people leave the area because they don’t think there are available jobs," said Erica Mulberger, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation.

"We have an opportunity to influence people by sharing what’s so great about the region to keep young adults in the area after graduation and keep and attract new businesses," she continued. "By marketing the region and what it has to offer businesses and families, we can expand career opportunities for our residents and attract new talent to the region. The more workers we have in the region, the more prospects there are to grow business and the local economy.”

Mulberger was one of those people who graduated and thought she needed to move to the city to get a good wage, she said. "After two years of living in Baltimore, I was happy to move back to central Pa. where I wasn’t spending three hours in traffic every day and working just to pay for high rent and food. These are a couple of the livability factors people don’t realize when you’re fresh out of college and just focused on the salary a company offers you,” Mulberger said.

Work Smart. Live Happy.

Central Pennsylvania has the premier featured section in the magazine part of the initiative, an 8-page digest available online here.

The digest will be available in print and digital formats, with enhanced additions on Livability.com. Livability showcases the best places to live around the U.S., including Top 10 lists, articles, and various information about each city. The digest will be targeted and distributed to key audiences and feature Central Pennsylvania success stories.

“DCED is proud to partner with Livability to promote our love for Pennsylvania in the Work Smart. Live Happy. magazine,” said DCED Deputy Secretary Carrie Fischer Lepore.

“Our friends at Focus Central Pa. know that Pennsylvania is the best place in the nation for people and businesses to call home, and we look forward to sharing our hometown pride with readers far and wide,” Fischer Lepore said.

The publication is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation's MADE in Central Pa. Next Generation Partnership; Chamber of Business and Industry for Centre County; DRIVE; Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation; Northumberland County Planning Department; Union County Economic Development; Greater Susquehanna Business Development Council; and SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.

In addition to funding contributions, several organizations contributed to the content for Livability including tourism agencies, chambers of commerce, large employers' human resource teams, colleges and universities, entrepreneurs, downtown agencies, and several others.

Right now, millions of people are evaluating or reevaluating where they want to live. There are many factors to consider in this important decision including job opportunities, safety, affordability, economic stability and growth, outdoor recreation, accessibility, art and culture activities, broadband access, community engagement and more.

The Central Pennsylvania Livability initiative is a way to tell the story of life in Central Pa. and share opportunities that await those considering places to call home.