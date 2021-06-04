On Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 Focus Central PA will be hosting the region's forward-thinking economic growth live online event.

Experts and regional thought-leaders on industrial development will cover critical topics about industrial development post-pandemic in Pennsylvania and the challenges and opportunities for investment and smart growth.

The event schedule includes keynote Michael Marr, Business Integration Lead for Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals, who will provide updates on the multi-billion-dollar petrochemicals complex investment in western PA; one of the largest investment projects ever in Pennsylvania.

Participants will join interactive roundtable panel with manufacturing leaders from growing Central PA companies including Kreamer Feed, Autoneum North American, BrightFarms, Philips Ultrasound, FirstQuality, Videon; and an expert line up of regional leaders from critical infrastructure, development and talent partners including PPL Electric, UGI Utilities, PhilaPort, LIVIC Civil, PA DCED, PennDOT District 3-0, Grayston Enterprises, and North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates!

Joe Kantz, Focus Central PA Board Member and Event Committee Chair said "As a County Commissioner in Snyder County for the past dozen years, I have seen smart growth in our region."

"One of the reasons we've seen this growth is because of the work of FOCUS Central PA. This Forum will be a 'must attend' event for anyone who is interested in economic and industrial development in the greater Central PA area. When we approach growth in central PA from a regional approach, we succeed. This event will broaden our ability to work together and bring even more growth to our region to benefit our residents and our local economies," Kantz continued.

The forum takes place live online on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Registration is FREE but required.

The event is made possible by our sponsors Grayston Enterprises, DRIVE, LIVIC Civil, SEDA-Cog Joint Rail Authority and many more. To see the full event schedule and register for the event visit Here.

Any questions on the event contact Focus Central Pennsylvania at (844) 293-8719 or at locate@focuscentralpa.org.

Focus Central Pennsylvania, a 501c3, is part of a committed team in the region driving economic development growth for communities in Centre, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, and Mifflin communities.