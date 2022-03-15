Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Leaders across various industries will gather for a conference focused upon industrial and infrastructure projects through Central Pennsylvania.

Called the Industrial Development Forum, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., hosted by Focus Central PA at Susquehanna University.

A total of 27 exhibitors will discuss critical topics including smart growth, economics, site selection, funding, and talent in Pennsylvania.

The event schedule includes keynotes Jim Robey, PhD, Principal with Robey Analytics. Robey, an applied economist, economic developer, and site selection consultant with more than 30 years of experience, will provide a look at macro-economic conditions and what that means for industrial development moving forward.

Dennis Burnside, Executive Managing Director with Vestian, will also keynote. Dennis brings a 30-plus year resume of serving large and small corporate organizations, the economic development community, and the commercial real estate service and investment industry. His work provides real estate market updates, trends and observations on what growth looks like moving forward.

In addition to the keynote speakers, the event will have expert panels presenting on Ways to WIN at Site Selection, Funding Strategies for Capital Investment Projects, and Talent Advantages and Resources in Central Pennsylvania.

Joe Kantz, Focus Central PA Board Member and Event Committee Chair, commented: "As a County Commissioner in Snyder County for the past dozen years, I have seen smart growth in our region. One of the reasons we've seen this growth is because of the work of FOCUS Central PA.

"This Forum will be a 'must attend' event for anyone who is interested in economic and industrial development in the greater Central PA area. When we approach growth in central PA from a regional approach, we succeed. This event will broaden our ability to work together and bring even more growth to our region to benefit our residents and our local economies."

To register, please click here.



