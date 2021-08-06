Williamsport, Pa. — AA Metals, Inc. with headquarters in Orlando, FL, has recently purchased the former JW Aluminum plant in Williamsport that closed operations in January 2021, according to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

AA Metals, Inc. is one of North America’s largest master distributors of aluminum and stainless products. As a global leading master distributor, AA Metals has expanded its operations to Colombia, Turkey, and China with

more than 300 employees and 800,000 SF manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Williamsport will be their first U.S. based manufacturing operations, starting operation as early as Q4, 2021 under the name “Chance Aluminum Corp.”

“Having our own domestic mill has always been part of our vision to be the best and most dependable master distributor in North America and aligns with our sustainable growth strategy”, said Dr. Jack Cheng, CEO and President of AA Metals.

“With the new addition of Chance Aluminum, we will increase product capacity, expand market reach, and diversify our operations. Chance Aluminum will focus on production as the reliable domestic supplier of AA Metals," Cheng continued.

The company plans to hire 100 employees locally, and generate upwards of $100 million revenune in 2022.

"We will continue expand and upgrade this plant to make it a state-of-art efficient aluminum rolling mill, which will provide more jobs, generate more tax revenue, and bring more positive impacts to the city of Williamsport and local communities.”

“We are very happy to hear that AA Metals has purchased the former JW Aluminum plant in Williamsport that closed earlier this year," said Lycoming County Chairman Scott Metzger. "Dr. Cheng and his team have the vision and goals that have led to his company being one of America’s largest distributors in the aluminum industry. He will bring back the prior workforce and looks to expand," Metzger said.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said he was very pleased to learn about the purchase of JW Aluminum. "This acquisition will keep a company here in Williamsport while maintaining valuable jobs in our community. I look forward to working with the new ownership team to support the growth and expansion of their investment here in Williamsport and to make the transition smooth and successful," Slaughter said.

Dr. Cheng has the drive and vision to grow production in the Williamsport area, according to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber President/CEO Jason Fink.

“We are excited to work with Jack and his team to bring back operations to the former JW plant. Chance Aluminum will not only bring back the prior workforce, but will also see an increase in jobs over the coming years as Jack’s team implements his manufacturing plans.