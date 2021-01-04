Montoursville, Pa. -- Amercian Airlines will resume service at the Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, according to the airport's Executive Director, Richard Howell.

The recent passage of the federal COVID-19 relief bill includes a mandatory service guarantee, according to Howell, and the airline must reinstate service according to the terms of the industry funding.

In August of 2020, just two days after the inagural flight from IPT to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), the carrier suspended service starting October 7 through November 7, citing low demand and the expiration of air service requirements with the CARES Act.

Then in November, when flights were supposed to resume, the carrier ended service to the area.

Related reading: American Airlines ends service to Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT)

The airport remained open for private planes and operations but has had no commercial flights since October.

Beginning Tuesday, there will be one commercial flight daily, seven days a week, said Howell. He is unsure how long to expect the service to remain, but said "It's an opportunity to prove the market again. It's not a great time of year, but we'll make the best of it."