Montoursville, Pa. -- The Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority (WMAA) has landed a funding source that only 22 small airports nationwide have received through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Called a Federal Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant, the funding, in the amount of $950,000, will help attract a replacement airline to the area when the incumbent carrier leaves in September.

A total of three airports from Pennsylvania applied for the Dept. of Transportation funding.

The funding will be used for a revenue guarantee for new network-branded regional jet service from Williamsport to Washington, DC, and Chicago, IL. A new commercial carrier will improve the overall quality of commercial air service to the Williamsport Regional Airport market area.

The Authority's grant application made the case that, at present, the area has service to only one destination on one carrier, and officials are concerned about the airline’s upcoming departure due to the effects of the COVID pandemic.

In February of this year, area business leaders and owners provided testimony in a hearing led by Senator Gene Yaw, emphasizing that every industry--from real estate to higher education, healthcare to manufacturing--will be impacted by the departure of American Airlines, the only commercial airline carrier to service the region.

SkyWest Airlines provided a support letter and would operate under the United Express brand to both the DC and Chicago airports. Additionally, a large amount of local funding demonstrates a strong community support for the project, according to the airport authority.

Basic criteria for the award were:

1) The airport is classified as a Federal Aviation Administration Small Hub or smaller.

2) The airport has insufficient air service or unreasonably high fares.

3) The airport presents characteristics, such as geographic diversity or unique circumstances, that demonstrate the need for, and feasibility of, the Small Community Program.

As an overview, all of the awards are being made to communities proposing revenue guarantees or marketing, or revenue guarantees with marketing, as a means to attract new service, to support existing service, or to restore lost service.

Other communities that were selected include: Mobile, AL; Texarkana, AR; Redding, CA; Gunnison, CO; St. Augustine, FL; Georgia Department of Transportation, GA; Baton Rouge, LA; Kalamazoo, MI; Duluth, MN; Springfield-Branson, MO; Helena, MT; Jacksonville, NC; Manchester, NH; Hobbs, NM; Binghamton, NY; Akron- Canton, OH; Redmond, OR; Killeen, TX, Newport News, VA; Appleton, WI; and Huntington, WV.

“Our number one priority is improving air service for the Williamsport Regional Airport," said Richard Howell, AAE, Williamsport Regional Airport Executive Director. "We have had discussions with potential carriers and will continue to do so, aggressively recruiting air serviceto this region.”

Howell continued, saying, “our discussions with potential carriers and have absolutely gotten positive feedback on coming to our area to service us, to the point of using the language, ‘totally committed to beginning daily (Williamsport) service.’

“Nailing down a timetable has been difficult, however," he said. "One factor is a growing pilot shortage due to the major airlines taking qualified pilots from the regional providers we are marketing to, and our new potential partners want to be able to ensure service at a high level.

"The second is the uncertainty of the Delta variant and the impact that may have on air service needs in the next few months. These factors are uncontrollable at the moment; they have nothing to do with our region’s need, our clear and present need, for local air service or the area’s ability to support such service.

"The airport authority, the community at large, the business community and I are all 100% committed to attracting and recruiting reliable air service to the community. The analysis, study and careful scrutiny of the US DOT and their awarding off this grant proves that we are worthy and deserving of new air service and I am confident that we will have it,” said Howell.

The Williamsport Regional Airport has been in operation since 1929. The new terminal re-opened with a ribbon cutting October 6, 2019. Since its inception, IPT has been the local airport for an estimated 40,000 travelers annually.